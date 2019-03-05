China suspends customs clearance for Tesla Model 3 imports, report says

Reuters
BLOOMBERG

Elon Musk and Tesla have been trying to roll out the Model 3 in China ahead of schedule in a bid to revive sales hit by Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI -- China's customs authority has suspended customs clearance procedures for Model 3 cars built by Tesla Inc., the financial publication Caixin reported on Tuesday.

The report said the customs authority in Shanghai had found various irregularities in 1,600 imported Model 3 cars, including the improper labeling of the vehicles.

A spokesman for Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

