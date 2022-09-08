In case you missed it, the summer has been hot for auto news

In case you missed it, the dog days of summer have been anything but for the auto industry.

Automakers, suppliers and retailers have been slogging to untangle themselves from supply chain crises precipitated by COVID shutdowns in Asia and war in Europe. New-vehicle sales slumped in the first half of the year as automakers struggled to keep assembly lines running and dealer lots supplied.

Rising inflation now threatens future sales and profitability for carmakers and their retailers. And more instability lies ahead as new legislation driving EV adoption in the U.S. upends the EV manufacturing plans of global automakers and supply chain sourcing. Meanwhile, electrification plans rapidly unfold as automakers pivot from combustion engines to batteries.

Here's a quick recap of the big stories from summer 2022.