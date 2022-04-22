Canada expands eligibility for ZEV sales incentives, but max rebate remains $5,000

Some pricier cars and bigger zero-emissions pickups and SUVs — retailing for as much as $70,000 — will soon be eligible for a rebate under Canada's expanded federal incentive program for zero-emissions vehicles.

The new criteria outlined Friday will offer an unchanged maximum incentive of $5,000 for zero-emission cars whose base model price is less than $55,000. Higher cost variants up to $65,000 will also be covered by the iZEV program. That compares to base models and costlier variants retailing for, respectively, less than $45,000 and $55,000, under the previous program.

Larger vehicles, such as SUVs, minivans and pickups, with base prices below $60,000 and variants priced up to $70,000 with options will also qualify. Previously, base model prices were set at $55,000 to qualify and vehicles were required to have seven or more seats.

The revised program also eliminates minimum seating for larger vehicles, which will allow more pickups and SUVs to qualify. The changes go into effect April 25.