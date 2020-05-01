Canada issues safety guidelines for auto retailing, manufacturing

The government of Canadian province Ontario has issued the province’s auto sales and manufacturing safety guidelines intended to keep workers healthy as the North American economy gradually reopens.

The sectors were two of several that were issued guidelines Thursday. The sector-specific guidelines contain recommendations and tips for employers on how to keep workers safe on the job.

Some of the suggestions the Canadian province makes for auto retailers include:

Having all employees and visitors wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, before entering the workplace, after contact with others, or with surfaces others have touched;

Including hand washing before breaks and at shift changes;

Sanitizing the workplace thoroughly and often, especially frequently touched surfaces;

Identifying all activities where people may come into contact with others, and employing ways to minimize contact and maintain physical distance;

Keeping visitors and staff a safe distance apart by using floor markings, installing barriers and partitions, and changing the work layout where possible to increase physical distance;

Rescheduling unnecessary visits by supply chain partners, vendors, service technicians, or others;

Introducing more fresh air by increasing air intake and opening windows and bay doors;

Avoiding central recirculation where possible, and;

Screening workers regularly for health issues.

The province says dealers should consider issuing or requiring personal protective equipment (PPE) “as a last resort.”

“PPE is effective only if appropriate to the situation and people wear it correctly,” the province says on its website. “Ensure PPE training includes the fit, use, care, putting on and taking off, maintenance, cleaning and limitations of the PPE.”

Premier Doug Ford didn’t give the green light for businesses to open immediately, which means showrooms will remain closed and, despite the protest from dealers, test drives will be disallowed for the time being. The province says “the guidelines are not an indication of which workplaces will be opening.”

Ford said the province is still waiting to see 2-4 weeks of steady decline in the number of COVID-19 deaths and cases before non-essential businesses, such as dealerships, can open.

“Today, we are on the path to reopening the economy. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Ford said during his daily news conference. “We’re telling our businesses how to be ready when we get that green light. We can’t throw out the guidelines and expect people to open up overnight. I just want people to be prepared.

“I know how much people want to get back to work. I know how much we all want to get back to normal. I feel your frustration.”

Ontario is home to several major auto assembly plants owned by Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor Co., General Motors and others. Some of the manufacturing suggestions issued by the province include:

Adding floor markings and barriers to manage traffic flow and physical distancing;

Staggering start times, shifts, breaks, and lunch times;

Installing barriers, including plexiglass, where practical;

Having all employees and visitors wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water before entering the workplace and after contact with surfaces others have touched;

Including hand-washing before breaks and at shift changes;

Enforcing rigorous use of site sanitation protocols such as use of foot wear cleaning (for example, boot buddies/boot sanitizing trays);

Introducing more fresh air by increasing the ventilation system’s air intake or opening doors and windows. Avoid central recirculation where possible, and;

Rescheduling any unnecessary visits to the workplace by supply chain partners, vendors or others who don’t need to be there now.

Posters for both employers and workers also offer advice on preventative actions, including physical distancing and workplace sanitation. Employers are encouraged to download the posters to print and post in the workplace.

“I am laser-focused on opening things up as quickly as possible,” Ford said.

Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton also said Thursday that province has hired 58 new labor inspectors, some of whom will assist in communicating the new safety guidelines. Others will enforce physical distancing recommendations and close non-essential businesses that are open. All the inspectors have the power to issue $750 fines to noncompliant businesses.