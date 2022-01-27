Can EVs proliferate with or without Build Back Better Act?

WASHINGTON — As automakers electrify more of their portfolios to meet the EPA's new and increasingly stringent rules on vehicle emissions, the industry will be looking for additional support to grow the EV market in the U.S.

But the uncertain future of the Build Back Better Act — a roughly $2 trillion reconciliation package that includes an expanded electric vehicle tax credit for consumers — could hinder momentum.

"The near-term problem is really finding some congressional fix for the upfront cost for consumers, and I think if that happens in the next few months, then we're on a path where those measures combined with this rule could make a real difference on what our auto market looks like in a year or two," said Amanda Shafer Berman, a partner at Crowell & Moring's Washington, D.C., office.