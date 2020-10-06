Bugatti halts plan for new supercar amid pandemic

Bugatti Automobiles has put on hold plans for a second model to flank the Chiron supercar ahead of parent Volkswagen Group’s annual investment review next month.

The decision was prompted by the damage inflicted on the car industry by the COVID-19 pandemic, Bugatti chief Stephan Winkelmann said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Despite the outbreak, the carmaker expects to generate record revenue this year, Winkelmann said.

“We had talks about a second-model lineup,” Winkelmann said. “This was now blocked due to the coronavirus crisis; we’re not talking about what’s coming next.”

Well-heeled supercar buyers are less exposed to the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis, but niche manufacturers built around hulking combustion engines like Bugatti or Italian peer Pagani Automobili face increasing scrutiny due to tightening emission regulations in key markets. At the same time, the virus-induced market downturn has made it harder to justify shelling out development costs for cars that can travel north of 300 mph.