Bollinger Motors and Roush team to build commercial EVs

The deal calls for Bollinger to source and provide all the materials for Roush to assemble the platform or frame and the chassis cabs in Livonia, Mich., about 20 miles from Bollinger's engineering center.

The move comes after Bollinger in January canceled two boxy EVs, the B1 SUV and B2 pickup, that would have been offered to consumers. Since then, the company, just north of Detroit in Oak Park, Mich., has been focusing on commercial vehicles.

"Roush has significant engineering and assembly history, and we are excited to work with them to provide our commercial fleet customers with exceptional vehicles," Bollinger CEO Robert Bollinger said in a statement.

At the New York auto show last month, Bollinger said the company was working on a Class 3 walk-in van for New York power company Con Edison.

And late last year, Bollinger signed an agreement with EAVX, a unit of JB Poindexter & Co. EAVX is a product development and engineering firm specializing in commercial EVs. A customer, such as Con Edison, would purchase a Bollinger platform, which could then be upfitted with a custom body from EAVX or another of Poindexter's divisions.