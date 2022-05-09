Bollinger Motors and Roush team to build commercial EVs

DETROIT — Bollinger Motors, the startup electric vehicle manufacturer in suburban Detroit that is trying to enter the red-hot commercial EV market, moved one step closer to its goal Monday.
The company said it has inked a deal with Roush Industries to manufacture Class 3 through Class 6 commercial electric chassis cabs and the platforms it has been developing for about two years.
The platforms range in size and will underpin the chassis cabs — half-trucks that are bought by commercial customers who then outfit them with numerous bodies. Chassis cabs, for example, are used by power companies for flatbed tow trucks, to haul produce and for other work purposes.