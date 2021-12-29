BMW will create up to 6,000 new jobs next year, CEO says

BERLIN -- BMW plans to create up to 6,000 new jobs next year to prepare for growing demand for its electric vehicles, the carmaker's CEO told German daily Muenchner Merkur.

BMW is on a very good path through the transformation and has its plants prepared for e-mobility, Oliver Zipse was quoted as saying in an interview published Wednesday. "That is why we will increase our workforce by up to 5 percent next year."

BMW has so far sold more than one million electrified vehicles -- including pure electric and hybrid vehicles -- and plans to reach two million sales of pure electric vehicles by 2025.