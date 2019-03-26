BMW tests cold weather reliability of its Tesla Model 3 fighter

BMW

The i4, pictured in camouflage paint during winter testing, has conventional BMW styling.

MUNICH -- BMW released pictures of its i4 full-electric car undergoing extreme cold weather tests in northern Sweden.

The i4 will go on sale in 2021 as a rival to the Tesla Model 3.

The sedan will use the automaker's fifth-generation eDrive technology, giving it a driving range of 373 miles under Europe's new WLTP testing regime, BMW said in a statement.

BMW said the i4’s electric motors, high-voltage batteries, power electronics and suspension control systems were being tested for performance and reliability at its winter test center in Arjeplog, close to the Arctic Circle.

The i4 will have a top speed of more than 200 kph (124 mph) and will accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 4 seconds, BMW said.

Photo
BMW

BMW tested the i4 for performance and reliability at its winter test center in Arjeplog, close to the Arctic Circle.

BMW will build the i4 at its factory in Munich, alongside its 3-series gasoline and diesel models.

The sedan will join the iX3 crossover in BMW's lineup of battery-powered cars. The iX3 will go on sale next year. It will be built for global markets at BMW's joint venture factory in n Shenyang, China.

BMW will launch the iNext electric flagship in 2021.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive