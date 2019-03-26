BMW tests cold weather reliability of its Tesla Model 3 fighter

MUNICH -- BMW released pictures of its i4 full-electric car undergoing extreme cold weather tests in northern Sweden.

The i4 will go on sale in 2021 as a rival to the Tesla Model 3.

The sedan will use the automaker's fifth-generation eDrive technology, giving it a driving range of 373 miles under Europe's new WLTP testing regime, BMW said in a statement.

BMW said the i4’s electric motors, high-voltage batteries, power electronics and suspension control systems were being tested for performance and reliability at its winter test center in Arjeplog, close to the Arctic Circle.

The i4 will have a top speed of more than 200 kph (124 mph) and will accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 4 seconds, BMW said.