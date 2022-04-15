BMW on Tesla's EV reign: ‘That's over'

BMW Group said it expects at least one out of every two vehicles sold to be fully electric by 2030.

"I think we will be able to hit that point even a little bit earlier," Nota said. "We are working hard together with our production colleagues to drive that ramp up."

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse underscored Nota's optimism.

"We will push the company to the limits of production capability," Zipse said last week. "Demand will be surging. We already see that with the iX, with the i4."

As automakers bring more electric vehicles to market, the customer profile is changing.

The EV customer in the past couple of years "was very much an early adopter," Nota said. But EVs are now attractive to a much broader audience, he said.

BMW's product offensive arrives amid an industrywide pivot toward EVs. Faced with regulatory pressure from Europe and China, automakers are plowing billions of dollars into EV fleets.

But the luxury competition might not be the only threat to BMW's electric ambitions.

Supply chain crises that surfaced early last year continue to dog vehicle production.

"Our expectation is it will last well into 2022," Nota said. "We probably will see some relaxation in 2023."

Prescient planning has helped BMW navigate parts shortages better than some of its rivals. BMW was one of just three major luxury brands to post a year-over-year sales gain in the first quarter.

"We did not make the mistake of reducing [semiconductor] orders too much following COVID," Nota said.

As the shortages dragged on, BMW entered direct agreements to secure several million semiconductors a year.

The war in Eastern Europe is now further threatening global vehicle production. Last month, BMW paused production at its German and other European plants after Russia's invasion of Ukraine suspended deliveries of wire harnesses, a vital part of a vehicle's electrical systems.

In response, BMW has expanded sourcing of the key component from other Eastern European countries, North Africa and Mexico.