BMW says long-term contract will secure millions of microchips a year

Deal is a sign that automakers are sidestepping traditional partsmakers to secure supplies

Bloomberg
BMW

The components will provide controls for ambient lighting systems that will first be used in the BMW iX.

BMW signed a long-term deal to secure semiconductors for in-car lighting systems after a global shortage of the components led to shutdowns at some of its factories.

The automaker has signed an agreement with Inova Semiconductors and Globalfoundries, guaranteeing the supply of "several million" chips a year.

The components will provide controls for ambient lighting systems that will first be used in the BMW iX full-electric crossover.

"We are deepening our partnership with suppliers at key points in the supplier network and synchronizing our capacity planning directly with semiconductor manufacturers and developers," Andreas Wendt, a board member responsible for purchasing, said in a statement on Wednesday.

BMW's deal is another sign that automakers are sidestepping traditional partsmakers to instead deal directly with semiconductor manufacturers to secure vital chip supplies.

Stellantis on Tuesday unveiled a nonbinding accord with Foxconn owner Hon Hai Technology Group for the design of four new families of automotive chips.

Related Article
The latest numbers on the microchip shortage: Getting a little better

BMW has navigated the supply-chain snarls better than others, and in late September went against the tide of warnings to raise profit expectations. Still, the company suffered production-line stoppages and its vehicle sales came in below year-ago levels in November.

Semiconductors are used in all car functions that involve the flicking of a switch, a BMW spokeswoman said. The automaker uses ambient lighting generated from LEDs throughout the interior cabins of its vehicles.

BMW also recently signed a deal with Qualcomm to use its chips in its driver assistance and self-driving systems.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW secures raw materials as part of $34B battery push
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW charging ID3_0.jpg
VW secures raw materials as part of $34B battery push
Stellantis CEO Tavares BB web.jpg
Stellantis CEO: Microchip shortage damaged relationships between automakers, suppliers
Intel logo rtrs web_0.jpg
Intel aims to build chip plants with money raised from Mobileye IPO
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 12-6-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive