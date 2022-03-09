BMW recalls more than 917,000 older U.S. vehicles for defective valve heaters

WASHINGTON — BMW of North America is recalling more than 917,000 U.S. vehicles for potential issues with the valve heater that could cause the part to overheat, increasing the risk of a fire while driving or soon after when parked.

The recall supersedes and expands two recalls in 2017 and 2019 by the German automaker that affected more than 740,000 vehicles from the 2007-11 model years and about 184,500 vehicles from the 2006 model year, respectively.

Vehicles previously repaired under those two recalls will need to go back to a dealership when a new remedy has been determined, according to a NHTSA document released Wednesday.

A new fix is still being developed.

BMW vehicles affected by the expanded recall are certain 2008-13 128I vehicles; 2006-12 3 Series models; 2006-10 5 Series vehicles; 2007-10 X3 SAV models; 2007-10 X5 SAV models; and 2006-11 Z4 vehicles.

In a recall report submitted March 2 to NHTSA, BMW said the affected vehicles contain a Positive Crankcase Ventilation, or PCV, valve heater that "may not have been produced by the supplier to specifications."

Part irregularities could lead to a short circuit and cause the PCV valve heater to overheat, increasing the risk of a fire.

German auto supplier Mahle International makes the PCV valve heater.

"Smoke may be noticeable from the area near the engine compartment," BMW said in the report. "A plastic burning odor may also be noticeable."

BMW has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue, according to the report.

A BMW spokesman did not immediately respond to a request from Automotive News for comment.

Dealers were notified March 2. Vehicle owners will be notified April 25.