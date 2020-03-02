BMW quarantines some German employees after worker tests positive for coronavirus

MUNICH -- BMW has told about 150 employees in Munich to stay at home for 14 days under self-quarantine after a colleague tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee who tested positive was taken to hospital after he visited a doctor on Sunday. He is doing well under the circumstances, BMW said.

The worker had not traveled abroad and was working in the automaker's research and development center. He was in contact with about 150 other employees.

The affected premises were closed off and disinfected and operations are continuing without restrictions, BMW said.

Germany on Monday confirmed at least 28 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of infections in Europe's most populous country to 157 from 129 on Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said.

Most of the known coronavirus cases in Germany have been mild so far. Authorities have reported no deaths in connection with the new virus.

Vodafone confirmed that one of its German employees was infected with the virus.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday it was up to local authorities to decide whether to hold large events in Europe's largest economy after Switzerland on Friday banned events drawing more than 1,000 people due to the disease. The Swiss ban caused the cancelation of the Geneva auto show that was due to take place this week.

Germany's ITB Tourism Fair, which was due to take place this week, has been canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus, organizers Messe Berlin said on Friday.

