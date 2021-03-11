BMW profit takes pandemic hit in 2020, despite China rebound

BMW's operating profit for 2020 fell due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the automaker said it was back on a profitable course following a second-half rebound in sales, particularly in China.

Full-year profit before tax was down 27 percent to 5.2 billion euros ($6.22 billion), BMW said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company ended the year with free cash flow of 3.4 billion euros, higher than in 2019 despite coronavirus lockdowns in key markets. Its automotive margin fell to 2.7 percent for the year, and recovered to 7.7 percent during the fourth quarter.

BMW said it remained profitable throughout 2020 except for the second quarter, despite coronavirus lockdowns in key markets.

The group's vehicle deliveries, including BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce cars, fell 8.4 percent to 2.33 million. Sales in China rose 7.4 percent to 778,412 units, helping to offset declines of 16 percent in Europe and18 percent in the U.S.

Plant shutdowns in the first half of 2020 to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus led many in the industry to expect a disastrous year, but a market rebound spurred by China helped the industry recover faster than expected.

Chinese consumers also helped propel BMW's rival Daimler to a full-year pre-tax profit.

"We are looking to 2021 with confidence and aim to maintain the growth momentum of recent months," Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter said in the statement.

BMW gave little details on its outlook for the year, saving specifics for its annual conference on March 17.

BMW's final quarter was "good" but "not as spectacular" as its German rivals' performance, Juergen Pieper, an analyst at Bankhaus Metzler said. The huge momentum" is on VW's and Daimler's side," he said.

BMW's shares have lagged gains achieved by rivals that are accelerating plans to shift to electric cars or preparing for deeper changes.

Daimler last month surprised investors with a move for a majority listing of its trucks business, while General Motors has pledged to exit combustion car sales by 2035.

Volkswagen's namesake brand this month doubled its target for electric-only car sales to 70 percent by the end of the decade.

BMW has stuck to its strategy of building cars with hybrid, battery-only or combustion engine models. The company is expanding its pure electric offerings this year with the i4 sedan and the iX SUV

BMW is well placed on electrification and alternatives to private vehicle ownership, said Peter, adding he was undaunted by Apple potentially entering the auto fray.

Earlier, CEO Oliver Zipse predicted slowing sales growth for Tesla as established manufacturers mount counterattacks with more EV offerings.

Bloomberg contributed to this report