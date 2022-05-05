BMW posts higher earnings

BMW and its rivals have shifted production to higher-margin models during the semiconductor shortage and other supply-chain problems.

Bloomberg

BMW's automaking returns are expected to pick up after the launch this year of the new generation of its flagship 7 Series, including the i7 full-electric variant, shown.

BMW said earnings rose 12 percent in the first quarter even as the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China disrupted the automaker’s supply chain.

Group earnings before interest and tax rose to 3.39 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in the first quarter, the company said Thursday.

BMW confirmed the outlook for the year that it outlined in March, when it said Russia's invasion of Ukraine will push down automaking returns to between 7 percent and 9 percent. That's slightly less than the 8 percent to 10 percent range it had estimated before the war started.

BMW and its rivals have shifted production to higher-margin models as output has been hampered by the semiconductor shortage and other supply-chain problems.

Despite delivering 6 percent fewer cars in the first quarter, BMW's auto revenue rose 17 percent compared with the same period last year.

Profitability in BMW’s auto division was behind rival Mercedes-Benz, which posted a record margin of 16.4 percent for its cars division in the first quarter.

Group revenue was buoyed by the full consolidation of BMW's China joint venture, which contributed 3.3 billion euros since mid-February, BMW said. In February, the automaker said it would pay 3.7 billion euros to take majority control of its Chinese JV after securing the necessary licence from Beijing.

BMW's automaking returns are expected to pick up during the second half.

BMW’s operating return on automaking was 8.9 percent in the first quarter, compared with analyst expectations of 7.8 percent.

In mid-April, BMW presented the new generation of its flagship 7 Series, including the i7 all-electric variant, on sale in November.

An upgraded version of its high-margin X7 SUV will be sold from August onward.

Reuters contributed to this report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Stellantis Q1 report: Revenue rose 12% but global shipments slipped
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Stellantis logo 3 rtrs web_1.jpg
Stellantis Q1 report: Revenue rose 12% but global shipments slipped
Magna surround view on 2022 Toyota Tundra
Magna launches new advanced driver-assistance functions on 2022 Toyota Tundra amid tech push
VW Wolfsburg press shop 2021 Web.jpg
VW anticipates more chip supplies in second half of the year
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-2-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive