BMW plug-in hybrids to automatically switch into EV mode in 2020

Since the launch of the i3 in 2013, BMW has sold more than 150,000 units of the so-called “born electric” compact.

This year, the automaker will start production of the electric Mini at its plant in Oxford, England. This will be followed in 2020 by the electric BMW iX3 midsize SUV, to be built in Shenyang, China, for global markets. Following in 2021 will be the iNEXT crossover, which will be made in Dingolfing, Germany, and the i4 midsize sedan, set to be assembled in Munich.

BMW currently offers plug-in hybrid versions of the 3- and 7-series sedans and X3 and X5 crossovers. This summer, the company will release plug-in hybrid versions of the 5 series and 2-series Active Tourer with next-generation technology and a longer electric range. These will be followed next year by the X1 and 3-series Touring plug-in hybrids.