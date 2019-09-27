BMW not interested in settling EU antitrust probe, report says

BERLIN -- BMW has no interest in settling an investigation by European Union antitrust authorities against the company and other German automakers, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Friday, citing company sources.

In April, EU cartel regulators charged BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen brand, Audi and Porsche with colluding to block the rollout of cleaner emissions technology between 2006 to 2014.

The European Commission said the collusion took place during technical meetings held by the "circle of five."

BMW had said it would contest the allegations "with all legal means if necessary," adding that it was probable the Commission would issue a "significant fine" and it would set aside a provision of likely more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion.)

BMW was not immediately available for comment on the report.