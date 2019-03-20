BMW launches sweeping savings plan

Wire reports

MUNICH BMW warned that its 2019 earnings will fall "well below" last year's level and announced a 12 billion euro ($13.6 billion) cost savings plan to help offset the impact of trade conflicts and unprecedented spending on electric cars.

Pretax profit is expected to decline by more than 10 percent this year, the automaker said on Wednesday.

BMW is responding by stepping up a savings program with plans to cull models, reduce development times by as much as one-third and hold the workforce steady this year.

"Our industry is witnessing rapid transformation," CFO Nicolas Peter said. "A sustained high level of profitability is crucial if we are to continue driving change."

By the end of 2022, BMW expects to leverage potential efficiencies amounting to more than $13.6 billion.

Some of that would come from ramping up digital simulations as a way to reduce development times of new vehicle models by as much as a third. "Among other savings, digital simulations and virtual validation could eliminate the need for some 2,500 expensive prototype vehicles by the year 2024," BMW said.

BMW already flagged a challenging year ahead last week, saying great efforts will be necessary to push through the costly shift to electric and self-driving cars as markets fall and trade concerns mount.

The company said automotive profit margin will be in the range of 6 to 8 percent this year, below an 8 to 10 percent long-term target. Last year BMW's automotive margin was 7.2 percent.

Peter said that guidance could fall even lower if conditions worsen.

"The high level of volatility makes it difficult to provide a clear forecast," BMW said. "Depending on how conditions develop, our guidance may be subject to additional risks; in particular, the risk of a no-deal Brexit and ongoing developments in international trade policy," Peter said.

New models

New models such as the full-size BMW X7 crossover and the revamped 3-series sedan will help boost business in the second half to help deliver growth in all major sales regions, BMW said. The automaker's deliveries have dropped 2 percent through February as the European market declined for a sixth straight month.

Photo

BMW released a teaser photo of the 2-series Gran Coupe.

BMW is unveiling the revamped 1-series compact car late this year and the all-new 2-series Gran Coupe in early 2020. Further out, the company will eliminate about half of its drivetrain variants from 2021.

BMW said last week that it will not build a successor to the 3-series Gran Turismo "despite a good level of demand." More derivative versions will also be cut the company said, without specifying them.

BMW is particularly hard-hit by trade concerns, with earnings suffering from extra tariffs on vehicles made in Spartanburg, S.C., and shipped to China.

Concerns over Brexit continue to weigh, and BMW has said it may move production of the Mini in Oxford, England, to elsewhere in Europe should the U.K. leave the European Union without a deal. In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose levies on European-made cars exported to the U.S.

The struggles are adding to challenges from higher spending on new electric cars, while efforts to comply with stricter carbon emissions regulation will also drive up the manufacturing cost.

Currency swings and higher raw material prices will have a medium-to-high three-digit million euro negative impact, BMW said.

Bloomberg and Reuters contributed to this report.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive