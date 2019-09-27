BMW to keep staffing level stable, report says

ALEXANDER HUEBNER and JOERN POLTZ
Reuters

MUNICH -- BMW CEO Oliver Zipse told a works council meeting on Friday that the automaker would keep its global staffing level stable through the end of next year, attendees of the meeting told Reuters.

The company and its works council will also discuss not filling vacancies in administration and reducing temporary employment, Zipse was quoted as saying.

He reiterated there would be no forced layoffs, the attendees of the works meeting in Munich said.

BMW plans to cut as many as 6,000 jobs in Germany by 2022 as part of its cost-savings effort, according to a report in Manager Magazin last week.

