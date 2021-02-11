Biden team pledges aggressive steps to address chip shortage

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is working to address the global semiconductor shortage that has caused auto manufacturers and other U.S. industries to halt production, a White House official said.

The administration is identifying choke points in supply chains and discussing an immediate path forward with businesses and trading partners, the official said in a statement to Bloomberg News. In the longer term, the administration is looking for a comprehensive strategy to avoid bottlenecks and other issues the semiconductor industry has been facing for years.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order directing a government-wide supply chain review for critical goods in the coming weeks. The chip shortage is a central reason for the order.

On Thursday, CEOs of chip companies including Intel Corp., Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. wrote the president to urge him to support domestic production and stop the country from losing its edge in innovation.