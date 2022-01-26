Bentley will start output of first full EV in 2025

LONDON -- Bentley starts production of its first full-electric car in 2025 as part of a 2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) investment in sustainability over the next 10 years.

The electric Bentley will be built at the automaker's factory in Crewe, England. It's a critical step in Bentley's plan to switch its entire model range to full-electric vehicles by 2030, the automaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bentley did not provide details on the electric vehicle.

The investment will partly pay for a new assembly area called the Bentley Dream Factory at the Crewe plant.

In the statement, Bentley described it as "an industry-leading greenfield facility" with a low environmental impact.

"Securing production of our first BEV in Crewe is a milestone moment for Bentley, and the UK, as we plan for a long-term sustainable future in Crewe," Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said in the statement.