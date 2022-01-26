Bentley will start output of first full EV in 2025

Bentley's first full-electric model will be built in Crewe as part of a $3.4B investment by the automaker in sustainability.

LONDON -- Bentley starts production of its first full-electric car in 2025 as part of a 2.5 billion pounds ($3.4 billion) investment in sustainability over the next 10 years.

The electric Bentley will be built at the automaker's factory in Crewe, England. It's a critical step in Bentley's plan to switch its entire model range to full-electric vehicles by 2030, the automaker said in a statement on Wednesday.  

Bentley did not provide details on the electric vehicle.

The investment will partly pay for a new assembly area called the Bentley Dream Factory at the Crewe plant.

In the statement, Bentley described it as "an industry-leading greenfield facility" with a low environmental impact.

"Securing production of our first BEV in Crewe is a milestone moment for Bentley, and the UK, as we plan for a long-term sustainable future in Crewe," Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said in the statement.

Bentley's first battery-electric vehicle will share technology with Audi's new flagship EV model based on the Grandsphere concept, shown.

The EV is expected to be a version of a luxury EV with advanced self-driving functions being developed by Audi, which has oversight of Bentley within Volkswagen Group. Bodies-in-white would be built alongside the Audi at VW's factory in Hanover, Germany, then shipped to Crewe.

Bentley had a record year in 2021 as its global vehicle sales jumped 31 percent to 14,659, boosted by continuing high demand for the Bentayga SUV.

One fifth of Bentayga sales were plug-in hybrids, giving the brand leadership in electrification ahead of rivals such as Aston Martin and Lamborghini. Bentley said it would sell only plug-in hybrid and pure electric models by 2026.

Bentley will be beaten by UK rival Rolls-Royce, owned by BMW, to be the first ultraluxury brand to offer a pure electric vehicle. Rolls-Royce has said it will launch its first full-electric car, the Spectre coupe, in 2023, two years before Bentley.

Ferrari will launch its first full-electric car in 2025, while Lamborghini has said its first full-EV will appear by 2030.

