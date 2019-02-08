Battle brewing with Renault over Nissan's next chairman

Renault, as the controlling partner in the alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi, says it has the right to name the next Nissan chairman under the alliance's master agreement. That decision has the support of the French government, which is Renault's largest shareholder.

New Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard would be a likely candidate, but Nissan is resisting such a move, citing concerns that a dual chairman would hold too much power — a charge that Saikawa leveled against Ghosn in a rancorous news conference after Ghosn's arrest.

Before handing over Nissan's CEO job to Saikawa in 2017, Ghosn was CEO and chairman at Nissan and Renault for almost a decade. Senard will be named a Nissan director at the April meeting.

The friction could stymie the expressed wishes of the Japanese and French governments — as well as Saikawa and Senard — to not only continue the alliance but to strengthen it. Under the Alliance 2022 strategic plan devised under Ghosn, the companies would increase cost savings from shared operations and economies of scale to $11.3 billion annually.