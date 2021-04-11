On the baby front, Volvo takes the lead

In the battle for talent, a small automaker has pulled out the big guns.

Starting this month, Volvo Cars is providing six months of paid parental leave to its employees, including factory workers, globally.

The benefit sets a benchmark for the auto industry in the U.S. and gives the Swedish automaker a competitive edge in the race to attract the best minds.

Michelle Andersen, who leads Boston Consulting Group's automotive group in North America, referred to Volvo's new benefit plan as a "flagship move."

"There is a real fight for talent," Ander sen said. "Automakers used to compete more with traditional industrial companies — now they are competing more with technology companies and startups."