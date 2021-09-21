Automakers, suppliers revved up as Motor Bella kicks off; rain, floods cancel Wednesday events

Around 80 companies and sponsors set up tents and activations to exhibit products and meet with clients and potential customers.

Crain's Detroit Business
Kurt Nagl/Crain's Detroit Business

Jeep Grand Cherokees and Wranglers take passengers around an off-road performance track Tuesday at Motor Bella in Pontiac.

DETROIT -- Most of the show at the new Motor Bella event in suburban Detroit took place off the stage for its debut Tuesday.

The event at M1 Concourse drew hundreds of industry representatives and media members in Pontiac, Mich., as it marked the return of a major auto show to metro Detroit and offered a glimpse into the possible future of the North American International Auto Show.

Heavy rain hit the Detroit area on Tuesday afternoon and the Wednesday schedule has been canceled, organizers said.

“After a very successful and highly anticipated first day, we had a significant amount of rain hit the facility, resulting in flooding and water damage to exhibit areas,” Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association, said in a statement late Tuesday. “With the significant amount of rain forecasted to continue well into tomorrow (Wednesday), we unfortunately are forced to cancel all activities scheduled for tomorrow and focus on ensuring the facility is ready for Public Days.”

Public days will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday and run through Sunday.

Earlier Tuesday at the event entrance, Jeep Wranglers, Compasses and Grand Cherokees lined up on an off-road track like roller coaster cars, taking passengers over a steep hill and a mound of rocks and through 19 inches of water. On the opposite end of the show's 87-acre footprint, racecar drivers in Toyota performance vehicles put on a noisy show for spectators lined up along the track.

Related Article
Autos alfresco: Motor Bella comes to suburban Detroit

Around 80 companies and sponsors set up tents and activations to exhibit products and meet with clients and potential customers. For many, it was among the first large in-person events since the COVID-19 pandemic began 18 months ago.

"Relationships are important," Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch North America, said at the supplier's tent Tuesday. "It's been a struggle to keep up those relationships and foster new ones. Being back and being able to be in person … it's really valuable."

Bosch had participated since 2016 in the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, which has been idled for nearly three years due to the pandemic and scheduling changes. Mansuetti said he thinks the industry is ready for a new type of auto show.

"In the old days, when we used to talk about fuel injection or anti-lock brakes or traction control. It's much different talking about it than actually feeling it and getting out on the track and seeing what the car can do," he said. "This is a much different look and feel than what we've seen at Cobo. It's nice to be outside and not freezing."

Kurt Nagl/Crain's Detroit Business

Bosch established a large display at Motor Bella in Pontiac on Tuesday.

That said, the weather wan't quite ideal Tuesday. Some wind gusts and rain showed the risks and challenges of hosting a mostly outdoor show. The DADA, which hosts Motor Bella and the NAIAS, has said it intends to return to Detroit in September 2022 with an indoor-outdoor show format informed by this week's event in Pontiac.

Around 150,000 people are expected to attend Motor Bella over the course of its four public days Sept. 23-26. Organizers aimed to create a festival-like atmosphere for attendees, with dozens of food trucks, a kids zone and hands-on activations during public days.

Electric systems supplier Eaton Corp. established a presence at the show for media and industry days Tuesday and Wednesday. Scott Adams, president of emobility for the company, said Motor Bella is the first large in-person event in which Eaton has participated since the pandemic began and that being back is important for business.

"It's important to maintain relationships," he said. "It's important to understand what's going on in the industry, what others are doing, whether it be customers, competitors or partners."

Kurt Nagl/Crain's Detroit Business
Ford Motor Co. set up an off-road track at Motor Bella in Pontiac, which kicked off Tuesday.

Adams said he initially worried how the show would shape up and whether it would be worth it to attend. After the first day, he said he's sold on returning. That is if Motor Bella comes back next year. Organizers said they have not decided.

"My first impression has been very positive," Adams said. "They've been able to squeeze a lot in the M1 course area. Based on first impressions, it'll definitely be on the short list for us to consider it next year."

Automotive News contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
BMW, Audi among German automakers still betting on fuel cell cars
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Bmw-ix5-hydrogen web BMW.jpg
BMW, Audi among German automakers still betting on fuel cell cars
Reuss
GM's Reuss says global chip supplies to stabilize at lower-than-desired levels
Justin Trudeau
Liberals to form minority government in Canada; what it could mean for auto
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-20-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive