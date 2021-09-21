Automakers, suppliers revved up as Motor Bella kicks off

DETROIT -- Most of the show at the new Motor Bella event in suburban Detroit took place off the stage for its debut Tuesday.
The event at M1 Concourse drew hundreds of industry representatives and media members in Pontiac, Mich., as it marked the return of a major auto show to metro Detroit and offered a glimpse into the possible future of the North American International Auto Show.
At the event entrance, Jeep Wranglers, Compasses and Grand Cherokees lined up on an off-road track like roller coaster cars, taking passengers over a steep hill and a mound of rocks and through 19 inches of water. On the opposite end of the show's 87-acre footprint, racecar drivers in Toyota performance vehicles put on a noisy show for spectators lined up along the track.