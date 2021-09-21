Automakers, suppliers revved up as Motor Bella kicks off

Around 80 companies and sponsors set up tents and activations to exhibit products and meet with clients and potential customers. For many, it was among the first large in-person events since the COVID-19 pandemic began 18 months ago.

"Relationships are important," Mike Mansuetti , president of Bosch North America, said at the supplier's tent Tuesday. "It's been a struggle to keep up those relationships and foster new ones. Being back and being able to be in person … it's really valuable."

Bosch had participated since 2016 in the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, which has been idled for nearly three years due to the pandemic and scheduling changes. Mansuetti said he thinks the industry is ready for a new type of auto show.

"In the old days, when we used to talk about fuel injection or anti-lock brakes or traction control. It's much different talking about it than actually feeling it and getting out on the track and seeing what the car can do," he said. "This is a much different look and feel than what we've seen at Cobo. It's nice to be outside and not freezing."