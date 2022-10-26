Audi partners with Swiss Sauber for Formula One

FRANKFURT/LONDON -- Audi has agreed to take a stake in Swiss-based Sauber Group, whose team will become the German automaker's works entry in Formula One from 2026.

No financial details were disclosed in the statement.

Sauber has been involved in Formula One since 1993 and currently competes with Ferrari engines, under the name of Alfa Romeo, a Stellantis brand.

Audi, owned by Volkswagen Group, announced in August that it would enter Formula One racing under new engine rules coming in for 2026, with its own power unit to be built in Neuburg, Bavaria.

"Together we want to write the next chapter from 2026," Adam Baker, CEO of Audi Formula Racing said.

Sauber Motorsport said in a statement that the team will continue to use Ferrari power units for the next three seasons until the rules change.

"Audi is the best strategic partner for the Sauber Group," said Sauber Holding's board Chairman Finn Rausing, the Swedish billionaire whose family owns packaging company Tetra Laval.

"It is clear that we share values and a vision, and we look forward to achieving our common goals in a strong and successful partnership."