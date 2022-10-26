Audi partners with Swiss Sauber for Formula One

Audi will partner with Sauber for F1 entry starting in 2026.

Reuters
AUDI

Audi has unveiled this showcar which reveals the automaker's Formula One livery.

FRANKFURT/LONDON -- Audi has agreed to take a stake in Swiss-based Sauber Group, whose team will become the German automaker's works entry in Formula One from 2026.

No financial details were disclosed in the statement.

Sauber has been involved in Formula One since 1993 and currently competes with Ferrari engines, under the name of Alfa Romeo, a Stellantis brand.

Audi, owned by Volkswagen Group, announced in August that it would enter Formula One racing under new engine rules coming in for 2026, with its own power unit to be built in Neuburg, Bavaria.

"Together we want to write the next chapter from 2026," Adam Baker, CEO of Audi Formula Racing said.

Sauber Motorsport said in a statement that the team will continue to use Ferrari power units for the next three seasons until the rules change.

"Audi is the best strategic partner for the Sauber Group," said Sauber Holding's board Chairman Finn Rausing, the Swedish billionaire whose family owns packaging company Tetra Laval.

"It is clear that we share values and a vision, and we look forward to achieving our common goals in a strong and successful partnership."

REUTERS

Valtteri Bottas is pictured driving an F1 Alfa Romeo car during practice for the U.S. Grand Prix this month.

Porsche, which recently listed in Frankfurt, is still talking with teams about entering Formula One after discussions with champions Red Bull broke down, the sport's governing body said last week.

Formula One's next generation of power units will have significantly more electrical power and use 100 percent sustainable fuels from 2026.

Formula One is also aiming to achieve a net zero carbon footprint by 2030, which Audi Chairman Markus Duesmann said in August was a 'boundary condition' for the automaker's entry.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford loses $827 million in Q3 as self-driving tech partner folds
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Argo
Ford loses $827 million in Q3 as self-driving tech partner folds
Stellantis Tavares Automobilwoche 2022.jpg
Stellantis CEO Tavares says Euro 7 is a 'diversion' from fending off Chinese rivals
ford_gm_earnings-MAIN_i.jpg
GM, Ford poised to report Q3 earnings to a skeptical Wall Street
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-24-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-10-22
Read the issue
See our archive