Audi opens Calif. R&D office for automated-driving development

Audi says it has opened a new automated-driving development office in Silicon Valley to help the German premium brand develop advanced driver-assistance systems for North America.

The office, in San Jose, Calif., eventually will be home to more than 60 engineers to "develop new functionalities, catered specifically to North American Audi customer needs," according to Frank Grosshauser, senior director for ADAS for Audi of America. The office will focus on development of Level 2+ systems, Audi says.

The brand has outfitted a fleet of specially marked Q7 crossovers with roof-mounted sensor kits to collect data. The vehicles are wrapped with a QR code that allows those who come across the vehicles to access a webpage about Audi's work in the area.

Audi is working with other Volkswagen Group brands in an effort called the Car.Software organization, to develop automated-driving capabilities for its vehicles.