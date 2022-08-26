Audi joining F1 racing with car running on synthetic fuel

Audi will join Formula 1 starting in 2026 as the Volkswagen Group brand bets it can bolster its business by competing in the popular racing circuit.

Audi will build a dedicated F1 powertrain at a facility in Neuburg, Germany, the brand said Friday in a statement. It will make a decision on which team to partner with by the end of the year.

Audi has been in talks with the Swiss-based Sauber Group, whose team competes under the Alfa Romeo name, according to reports by Reuters and other media.

F1 racing intends to switch to cars running on synthetic fuel from 2026 as part of a plan to become carbon neutral by the end of the decade.

The change in technology is a unique opportunity to start competing in the franchise that has been dominated by Mercedes.