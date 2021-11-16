Audi board to discuss McLaren partnership, report says

Audi's supervisory board on Wednesday will discuss ways for the company to enter Formula One, including via possible partnership with McLaren Automotive, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday, adding that no decision has yet been made.

Audi CEO Markus Duesmann and Oliver Blume, head of Porsche, are "ardent fans of Formula One," one source said.

Both Audi and Porsche are owned by Volkswagen Group, whose board discussed the matter of taking part in F1 racing at a meeting last week, sources said.

VW is considering having two branded F1 teams run by Audi and Porsche, the FInancial Times reported on Monday.

McLaren on Monday denied a report that it has been bought by Audi. The company said it is open to technology collaboration "with relevant partners and suppliers."

Automobilwoche reported over the weekend that Audi and its rival BMW are competing to purchase the financially troubled UK supercar maker.

Audi said it was "looking at various cooperation ideas" but did not confirm whether it was discussing a possible sale with McLaren.

BMW denied that it is interested in buying McLaren.