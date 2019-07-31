Aston Martin slumps after loss as takeover speculation mounts

LONDON -- Aston Martin is facing yet more pain and questions about its future after a first-half loss added to a difficult week in which the British luxury automaker revised downward planned vehicle sales.



Since its stock listing in October, the manufacturer has struggled to find its footing as a publicly traded company. Aston Martin shares are now worth less than a quarter of what they were when it went public 10 months ago. The stock plunged as much as 22 percent on Wednesday after the company reported a first-half operating loss. The shares were trading at 4.52 pounds ($5.52) early in London, compared with 19 pounds ($23.22) at their debut in October.

The challenges, and a share price in free fall, have prompted speculation about the automaker raising more funds and becoming a takeover target.



“It’s been a tough time for all of us, but we still believe that what we’ve done is the right thing for the brand,” Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said Wednesday on a call with reporters.



Last week, Aston Martin cut its outlook on sales to dealers by more than 10 percent, pushing shares sharply lower. The automaker reported a first-half adjusted operating loss of 35.2 million pounds ($43 million), compared with a 64.4 million pound profit last year ($78.7 million).