Aston Martin sees its finances improving

Aston Martin expects its finances to improve in the second half of 2022 after burning through tens of millions of pounds in cash earlier this year, it said, as easing supply chain snarls help boost deliveries of higher margin cars.

Its positive free cash flow forecast comes as the automaker posted a bigger loss for the first six months, marred by supply chain and logistics snags that were exacerbated by lockdowns in China, the Ukraine war and soaring costs.

Aston Martin earlier this month announced a capital raising that will see Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund overtake Mercedes-Benz to become its second-largest shareholder behind Chairman Lawrence Stroll.

The cash call will help fix its debt-ridden balance sheet.