Aston Martin narrows loss on strong DBX demand

Automaker's first SUV accounted for more than half of first-half vehicle sales

Wire reports

The DBX, which went in production line just over a year ago, accounted for more than half of Aston Martin's sales.

LONDON -- Aston Martin narrowed its loss in the first half, boosted by strong demand for the DBX, its first SUV.

Pretax loss fell to 91 million pounds ($126 million) from 227 million pounds in the first half of 2020, the automaker said on Wednesday.

Revenue increased to 274 million pounds ($381 million) from 57 million pounds a year ago, helped by a 224 percent increase to 2,901 in vehicle sales to its dealers.

Related Article
Aston Martin will replace Vantage, DB11 with all-electric cars

The DBX, which went in production just over a year ago, accounted for more than half of the sales.

Aston Martin racked up losses and debt after going public in 2018 and has spent the last year restructuring after a rescue by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who took over as chairman.

The 62-year-old fashion mogul injected much-needed cash, pared bloated vehicle inventory and forged closer ties with Daimler's Mercedes-Benz to ensure the company survives tumultuous times for the auto industry.

"The demand we see for our products, the new product pipeline and the quality of the team we have in place to execute, gives me great confidence in our continued success," Stroll said Wednesday in a statement.

In October, Aston Martin reached an agreement for Mercedes to supply hybrid and electric components to the UK company, expanding on an engine tie-up that started in 2013. Mercedes will boost its stake in the automaker from 2.6 percent to as much as 20 percent over three years.

Aston Martin will begin shipping the new Valkyrie hypercar in the second half of the year.

Earlier this month, the company unveiled a production version of its Valhalla supercar, its first plug-in hybrid. The 937-hp mid-engine model will go into production in 2023, with prices expected to be more than 600,000 pounds.

Reuters and Bloomberg contributed to this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nissan CEO reassures France's Macron over Renault alliance
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida
Nissan CEO reassures France's Macron over Renault alliance
Nissan badge with red background
Nissan posts surprise quarterly profit, raises full-year forecast
Ford reinstates mask mandates in 2 states; will require vaccines for international travel
Ford reinstates mask mandates in 2 states; will require vaccines for international travel
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-26-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive