Apple's iPhone partner Foxconn unveils first EV concepts

Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer's credentials as a serious bidder for Apple's secretive automotive project.

The utility vehicle and sedan models introduced on Monday are concept vehicles that the manufacturer plans to build for automotive customers rather than sell under its own brand. The vehicles - which also include a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese automaker Yulon Motor.

The sedan, which was jointly developed with Italian design company Pininfarina, will be sold by an unspecified automaker outside Taiwan in the coming years, while the utility vehicle will be sold under one of Yulon's brands and is scheduled to hit the market in Taiwan in 2023.

Executives including Young Liu, chairman of Foxconn's flagship unit Hon Hai Precision Industry, unveiled the vehicles at the company's Technology Day event in Taipei.

Foxconn is the largest assembler of iPhones, giving it an edge as a potential automaker partner for Apple as the U.S. company weighs expanding into vehicles.

As part of its aggressive push into cars, Foxconn agreed in late September to spend $280 million on the purchase of an auto plant in Ohio from embattled startup Lordstown Motors.

"We are no longer the new kid in town," Liu said. "We have gradually built an EV supply chain and showcased our EV hardware."