American Axle to explore sale of company, report says

Supplier American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is exploring a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
The company has hired an adviser to help with the process, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. A leveraged buyout through a private equity firm is a likely option, one person said. No decision has been made and the company could decide to stand pat.
American Axle didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Its shares jumped 11.4 percent to $7.52 in extended trading late Friday following Bloomberg's report. The stock had fallen 28 percent this year through Friday's close, compared with an 18 percent drop for the S&P 500 index.