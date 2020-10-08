Amazon reveals EV developed with Rivian

Amazon and Rivian revealed a custom electric delivery van on Thursday that is set to hit the road next year.

The new EV is in line with Amazon's commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040 through the Climate Pledge.

The vehicles will begin delivering packages in 2021, and 10,000 electric delivery vans will be manufactured by 2022, Amazon said in a blog post. By 2030, 100,000 electric delivery vans will be in commission. The vehicles will be manufactured at Rivian's plant in Normal, Ill., according to an Amazon spokeswoman.

"When we set out to create our first customized electric delivery vehicle with Rivian, we knew that it needed to far surpass any other delivery vehicle," Ross Rachey, director of global fleet and products for Amazon, said in a statement.

"We wanted drivers to love using it and customers to feel excited when they saw it driving through their neighborhood and pulling up to their home. We combined Rivian's technology with our delivery logistics knowledge, and the result is what you see here -- the future of last-mile delivery."