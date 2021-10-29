Amazon discloses 20% stake in EV maker Rivian

Rivian, which is gearing up for an IPO, Rivian disclosed earlier this year that Amazon had invested more than $1.3 billion in the automaker and held almost 150 million shares of preferred stock, but the voting power as a percentage was redacted.

Bloomberg

As of Sept. 30, Amazon held equity investments "including preferred stock of Rivian Automotive, Inc. representing an approximately 20 percent ownership interest," with a carrying value of $3.8 billion -- up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, Amazon said in the filing.

Amazon.com Inc. owns a 20 percent stake in electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc., the startup with which it has placed an order for 100,000 battery-powered delivery vans, the e-commerce giant disclosed Friday in a securities filing.

As of Sept. 30, Amazon held equity investments "including preferred stock of Rivian Automotive, Inc. representing an approximately 20 percent ownership interest," with a carrying value of $3.8 billion -- up from $2.7 billion at the end of 2020, Amazon said in the filing.

Irvine, California-based Rivian had disclosed in a seperate filing earlier this year that Amazon had invested more than $1.3 billion in the automaker and held almost 150 million shares of preferred stock. However, Amazon's voting power as a percentage was redacted.

Related Article
Rivian expects Q3 net loss of about $1.2 billion on higher production costs for debut EV

A representative for Rivian declined to comment.

Peter Krawiec, a senior vice president of worldwide corporate and business development at Amazon, is on Rivian's board. The Seattle-based company's order for electric delivery vans extends through the end of the decade, with the first 10,000 units due before the end of next year.

Other investors include Ford Motor Co., which has invested more than $820 million in Rivian and holds a stake greater than 5 percent. Ford has vacated its Rivian board seat.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Vietnam's VinFast wants to open U.S. showrooms in 2022 to take EV crossover preorders
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VinFast models
Vietnam's VinFast wants to open U.S. showrooms in 2022 to take EV crossover preorders
Volvo IPO ceremony
Volvo shares gain after IPO as investors buy into EV future
Mercedes star logo
Daimler posts higher Q3 profit as it shakes off chip crunch
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-25-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-11-21
Read the issue
See our archive