2024 Chevy Equinox EV will have 250-mile range, $30,000 price point

Higher-priced trims will offer up to 300 miles of range, Super Cruise hands-free driving technology and a 17.7-inch touch screen.

DETROIT — The $30,000 version of the Chevrolet Equinox EV will have a 250-mile driving range, about the same as the cheaper Bolt EV it will effectively replace. Higher-priced trims will offer up to 300 miles of range, Super Cruise hands-free driving technology and a 17.7-inch touch screen.

Chevy will continue to offer the gasoline-powered Equinox, long one of Chevy's bestsellers, after the electric version arrives in 2023. The base model won't be available right away, though. Chevy will begin selling a midlevel version next fall before adding the $30,000 LT1 and three other trims later in the same model year.

"We are at the turning point where EVs will be the mainstream choice for the next generation of customers, and Equinox EV will lead this charge for us," General Motors CEO Mary Barra, who showed the vehicle during an appearance early Thursday on "CBS Mornings," said in a statement.

The 2024 Equinox EV will be GM's most affordable option powered by the Ultium battery technology that also underpins the GMC Hummer, Cadillac Lyriq and upcoming Chevy Silverado EV. The Bolt EV, which uses previous-generation batteries and has a 259-mile range, currently starts at $32,495 including shipping, but the 2023 model will cost $6,000 less to make room for the Equinox EV.

The Equinox EV's $30,000 starting price is without shipping; on the gasoline-powered Equinox, that charge adds $1,395. The Equinox EV will be assembled at Ramos Arizpe Assembly, one of two plants in Mexico where GM also builds the gasoline-powered Equinox.

A Chevy spokeswoman said the company is waiting on guidance to determine whether the Equinox EV will be eligible for newly revised federal incentives.

Most affordable EVs

Starting prices (including shipping) and driving ranges for the least expensive EVs on the market today:

  • Chevrolet Bolt EV*: $32,495, 259 miles
  • Chevrolet Bolt EUV: $34,495, 247 miles
  • Hyundai Ioniq 5: $41,245, 303 miles
  • Hyundai Kona Electric: $35,295, 258 miles
  • Kia Niro EV: $41,285, 239 miles
  • Kia EV6: $42,695, 310 miles
  • Mini Electric: $35,075, 110 miles
  • Nissan Leaf: $28,895, 121 miles
  • VW ID4: $38,790, 208 miles

*Bolt prices will drop by $6,000 for the 2023 model year.

Source: Automotive News research

The base Equinox EV comes with front-wheel drive, an 11-inch touch screen, manual-adjusting front seats and a single 210-hp electric motor rated at 242 pound-feet of torque. Upgrading to a version with electric all-wheel drive adds a second motor, for a total of 290 hp and 346 pound-feet of torque.

All versions above the base model will have an estimated 300 miles of range with fwd and 280 miles with awd, Chevy said, as well as a front LED light bar. Chevy didn't release pricing for trims above the base model.

Chevy engineers estimate that, when plugged into a DC fast charger, the Equinox EV battery pack can regain as much as 70 miles of range in 10 minutes. The battery pack has a warranty good for 8 years/100,000 miles.

Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, front pedestrian braking, lane-keep assist, lane-departure warning and automatic high beams.

In addition to awd and the longer-range battery, the options list includes Super Cruise, adaptive cruise control and a head-up display.

The vehicle's maximum cargo capacity with the rear seats folded down is 57 cubic feet, slightly less than the 63.9 cubic feet that Chevy says the current Equinox can fit.

