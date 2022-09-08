2024 Chevy Equinox EV will have 250-mile range, $30,000 price point

DETROIT — The $30,000 version of the Chevrolet Equinox EV will have a 250-mile driving range, about the same as the cheaper Bolt EV it will effectively replace. Higher-priced trims will offer up to 300 miles of range, Super Cruise hands-free driving technology and a 17.7-inch touch screen.

Chevy will continue to offer the gasoline-powered Equinox, long one of Chevy's bestsellers, after the electric version arrives in 2023. The base model won't be available right away, though. Chevy will begin selling a midlevel version next fall before adding the $30,000 LT1 and three other trims later in the same model year.

"We are at the turning point where EVs will be the mainstream choice for the next generation of customers, and Equinox EV will lead this charge for us," General Motors CEO Mary Barra, who showed the vehicle during an appearance early Thursday on "CBS Mornings," said in a statement.