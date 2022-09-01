2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS will carry a hefty sticker price

Mercedes-Benz full-size electric SUV will carry a hefty sticker price when it arrives in stores this fall.

The EQS SUV starts at $105,550, including shipping, and is available in three variants.

The top-of-the-line EQS 580 4MATIC version starts at $127,100, including the $1,150 shipping charge.

While the Alabama-made SUV qualifies for a $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicles through Dec. 31, its six-figure MSRP will disqualify it next year under the Inflation Reduction Act's vehicle price cap.

The EQS SUV is the third model based on Mercedes' EVA2 architecture for upper-market segment EVs. The SUV delivers up to 536 hp and is powered by a 107.8-kilowatt-hour battery.

The single-motor rwd EQS 450+ delivers an EPA-estimated 305 miles, and the EQS 450 4MATIC and EQS 580 4MATIC will run for 285 miles on a single charge.

The EQS SUV will be joined in the lineup this year by the EQB compact crossover and the EQE midsize sedan. Next year, the portfolio gets expanded with the arrival of the EQE midsize crossover.

The EQS full-size SUV is the first of two EVs initially planned for Mercedes' U.S. factory in Vance, Ala. Early next year, the plant also will begin producing the EQE, the electric version of Mercedes' top-selling GLE midsize crossover.

Mercedes expects EVs to account for about half of its U.S. sales by 2030, executives revealed at the brand's national dealer meeting earlier this year. And next year, Mercedes will sell up to 45,000 EQ-brand electric vehicles here.