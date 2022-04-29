2023 Acura Integra priced just below $32,000

Pricing for Acura's 2023 Integra compact sport sedan will start at $31,895, including shipping, when the nameplate returns to the market in early June.

The price puts the fifth-generation Integra into competition with the Audi A3, Mercedes-Benz CLA and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. All three German offerings demand a base price of more than $33,000. The CLA's cost of entry is $39,250, including shipping.

Acura also is including two years or 24,000 miles of scheduled maintenance as part of a new program called Acura Maintenance.

The complimentary service is part of a customer retention initiative that Honda and Acura and its dealers are focused on during times of uncertainty, said Dave Gardner, American Honda executive vice president of national operations.

"We're going to include two years of prepaid maintenance on our 2023 vehicles, the idea being to keep the customers in the dealer network for as long as we can," Gardner told Automotive News. The maintenance program starts with the 2023 MDX in late May, as well as the RDX and TLX later in the year.

Acura Maintenance includes routine oil and filter changes, tire rotations and multipoint inspections. It is fully transferable to subsequent owners.

The 2023 Integra will come in two trims — a base and a sportier A-Spec, which notches the price to $33,895, with shipping. Both are powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission, delivering 200 hp and 192 pound-feet of torque.

A technology package can be added to the A-Spec, bring the price to $36,895, including shipping. It includes tech-oriented upgrades such as a wireless charging pad, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa and a larger 9-inch touch screen. The package also offers a manual transmission for no upcharge.

Acura has said that more than half of the Integra reservations are for the manual transmission, signaling that the resurrected nameplate is attracting more of an enthusiast buyer.

A Type S likely will follow once the Integra starts production in Marysville, Ohio. It will be the first Integra to be built in the U.S.