2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 to start at $73,995

Ford Motor Co.'s most powerful street-legal vehicle will come with a hefty price tag.

The automaker last week confirmed the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 will start at $73,995. That includes a $1,095 shipping fee and a $2,600 gas guzzler tax.

But the car can easily stretch past $90,000 with add-ons.

The carbon fiber track package will cost an additional $18,500, Ford said. A handling package costs $1,500, and a technology package will set buyers back $3,000. Various paint options, such as a black roof or over-the-top stripes, cost $695 each. An optional carbon fiber instrument panel is $1,000.

The vehicle will go on sale this fall. The supercharged 5.2-liter V-8 engine boasts 760 hp and 625 pound-feet of torque, and Ford says it will achieve a 0-to-60-mph time in the mid-3-second range.