In 14-brand Stellantis, who will make the cut?

Chrysler is down to two minivan nameplates and the aging 300 sedan. Alfa Romeo is seeing signs of life — its U.S. sales grew 1.6 percent in a down market last year — but volumes are low for the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover.

Fiat has been hanging on with its line of small cars, but its slowing sales have dropped even further amid the pandemic, falling by more than half last year to just 4,303 vehicles. Meanwhile, Dodge has carved out a niche as the muscle brand, but it has no electrified offerings, and two of its three nameplates still in production are cars in a market that's heavily tilted to SUVs and crossovers.

Add in the seven brands that PSA Group is contributing to the merger, and some streamlining appears likely. But killing any FCA brands wouldn't be an easy decision or process, even though almost none of the company's dealerships are single-brand stores that would be left out in the cold.

"You need to be really prudent if you're thinking of killing a brand as a parent company," said Karl Brauer, executive analyst for iSeeCars.com, a used-car search site. "I look at two brands like Fiat and Chrysler. It seems certainly easy to imagine them going away, that they're not justified given their sales volume and market share. But I also feel all those rules that we would have normally been assuming for [FCA] are different now because of the merger with PSA."