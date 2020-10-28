VW's Traton and Toyota's Hino to develop electric trucks together

MUNICH -- Volkswagen Group's heavy truck maker, Traton, is partnering with Toyota's Hino Motors on electric trucks.

Traton and Hino have signed a joint venture agreement to develop full-electric and fuel cell trucks, VW said in a statement on Wednesday.

The partnership will shorten development times for vehicles with battery and fuel cell technology, the statement said.

The joint venture will also develop joint electric platforms including software and interfaces.

Traton and Hino had already agreed on basic cooperation in 2018 and last year also founded a joint venture for the purchase of parts.

The joint venture will initially be based in Södertälje, Sweden, and later will be expanded to Tokyo.

Traton consists primarily of the Munich-based truck and bus manufacturer MAN and the Swedish company Scania. Traton this month reached an agreement in principle to acquire U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp.