Tesla will 'definitely' begin India sales in 2021, Musk says

BANGALORE -- Tesla Inc. will begin selling vehicles in India in 2021, CEO Elon Musk tweeted.

Replying to a tweet asking him if Tesla would being selling vehicles in January in India, Musk tweeted on Sunday: "No, but definitely this year." 

The first model to be launched will be the Model 3, the cheapest among Tesla vehicles, with prices starting at over $74,739 (5.5 million Indian rupees), according to a report in the Economic Times on Saturday. The report said sales would begin in June and orders could start "anytime soon." 

In October, the government of Maharashtra had invited Tesla to the state, weeks after Musk suggested entering the country next year.

Nitin Gadkari, India's transport minister, told the Indian Express on Monday that the EV maker might look at assembly and manufacturing in India based on the sales response. 

Tesla and the minister's office could not be reached by Reuters for comment.

India has been keen to reduce its oil dependence and cut down on pollution, but its efforts to promote EVs have been stymied by a lack of investment in manufacturing and infrastructure such as charging stations.

