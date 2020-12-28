Tesla will 'definitely' begin India sales in 2021, Musk says

BANGALORE -- Tesla Inc. will begin selling vehicles in India in 2021, CEO Elon Musk tweeted.
Replying to a tweet asking him if Tesla would being selling vehicles in January in India, Musk tweeted on Sunday: "No, but definitely this year."
The first model to be launched will be the Model 3, the cheapest among Tesla vehicles, with prices starting at over $74,739 (5.5 million Indian rupees), according to a report in the Economic Times on Saturday. The report said sales would begin in June and orders could start "anytime soon."