Breaking down the sales-service barrier

NoneGolden arch?Here are details on Jaguar Land Rover's global Arch identity program.\nIntroduced: July 2015\nFirst approved dealership: Jaguar Land Rover Darien in Darien, Conn.\nIn progress: About 7 dealerships\nInterim target: “Vast majority” of U.S. dealerships to conform by 2020\nLong-range target: All 226 U.S. dealerships within 5 to 7 years\nEstimated retailer investment by 2020: $1.5 billion\nGoals: Promote sales growth; put Jaguar and Land Rover under the same roof; break down walls between service and sales\nSource: Jaguar Land Rover North America Jaguar Land Rover's global Arch dealership corporate identity program, rolling out now, showcases shiny, all-enclosed service drives and an effort to almost literally break down the walls separating dealership operations.