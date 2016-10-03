CategoryRetail

Breaking down the sales-service barrier

RETAIL07_310039972_AR_-1_CLZBQLBOYPKV.jpg
With the new design, glass walls give a clear view of the service area. (NONE)
Author
JH
By:
Jim Henry
October 03, 2016 05:00 AM

Featured Stories

TitleVW Group sets up battle with dealers over Scout Motors’ direct-to-consumer plans
ImageVW Group sets up battle with dealers over Scout Motors’ direct-to-consumer plans
TitleScout to sell Traveler SUV, Terra pickup direct to consumers; extended-range variant on deck
ImageScout to sell Traveler SUV, Terra pickup direct to consumers; extended-range variant on deck
TitleFuture of AI in dealerships heads to the back office
ImageFuture of AI in dealerships heads to the back office
TitleNo V-8, but Ram 1500 RHO still promises supertruck thrills
ImageNo V-8, but Ram 1500 RHO still promises supertruck thrills