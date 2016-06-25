CategoryCars & Concepts

Bentley: Yes, we still build sedans

OEM04_306279966_AR_-1_EBFOSXYILYLX.jpg
2017 Bentley Mulsanne (NONE)
Author
DU
By:
David Undercoffler
June 25, 2016 05:00 AM

Featured Stories

TitleVW Group sets up battle with dealers over Scout Motors’ direct-to-consumer plans
ImageVW Group sets up battle with dealers over Scout Motors’ direct-to-consumer plans
TitleScout to sell Traveler SUV, Terra pickup direct to consumers; extended-range variant on deck
ImageScout to sell Traveler SUV, Terra pickup direct to consumers; extended-range variant on deck
TitleFuture of AI in dealerships heads to the back office
ImageFuture of AI in dealerships heads to the back office
TitleNo V-8, but Ram 1500 RHO still promises supertruck thrills
ImageNo V-8, but Ram 1500 RHO still promises supertruck thrills