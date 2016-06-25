Bentley: Yes, we still build sedans

None 2017 Bentley Mulsanne2016 Rolls-Royce PhantomWheelbase128.6 in.140.6 in.Length219.5 in.230 in.Width86.9 in.78.3 in.Height59.9 in.64.5 in.Curb weight5,919 lbs.5,840 lbs.Rear legroom42.9 in.43.5 in.Engine6.75-liter twin-turbo V-86.75-liter V-12Horsepower505 @ 4,000 rpm453 @ 5,350 rpmTorque, lbs.-ft.752 @ 1,750 rpm531 @ 3,500 rpmEPA mpg11 city/18 hwy.11 city/19 hwy.Base price*$304,670$417,825*Excludes shipping KRUN, Germany -- Bentley may have caught a lick of the crossover fever sweeping through luxury automakers, but don't think it's casting aside the brand's flagship sedan, the Mulsanne.