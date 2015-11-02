GM's 'told ya so' small pickups

Colorado springsChevy's midsize pickup has changed markedly since the previous generation, which ceased production in 2012. So has its buyer profile. 2015 Colorado*2012 ColoradoAverage age of buyers5863Buyers under 3510%2.9%College graduates40%30%Median household income$83,318$59,211 *First 9 months of 2015Source: GM DETROIT -- Two years ago, General Motors' Mark Reuss relaxed on a lounge seat at the Los Angeles Auto Show, a few yards away from the new Chevrolet Colorado pickup that he'd unveiled hours earlier.