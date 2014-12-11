CategoryTechnology

Ford dumps MyFord Touch name in revamp of infotainment system

The new system, which Ford calls “Sync 3,” uses BlackBerry's in-car operating system, QNX, instead of the Microsoft technology that has underpinned Sync since its introduction in 2007.
GN
Gabe Nelson
December 11, 2014

