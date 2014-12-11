Ford dumps MyFord Touch name in revamp of infotainment system

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. is dropping the name “MyFord Touch” in an overhaul of the touch-screen infotainment system that sent its quality ratings plummeting in recent years.The new system, which Ford calls “Sync 3,” uses BlackBerry's in-car operating system, QNX, instead of the Microsoft technology that has underpinned Sync since its introduction in 2007. Sync 3 will be available starting in the 2016 model year and offered throughout the full Ford and Lincoln lineups by the end of the 2016 calendar year, Ford said today. With Sync 3, Ford hopes to resolve the bugs and complaints that turned MyFord Touch from an industry-leading feature into a liability. Raj Nair, Ford’s product development chief and chief technical officer, said the company incorporated more survey data and feedback into Sync 3 than it has when rolling out any new vehicle.