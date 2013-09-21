Pricier CTS is a test of Cadillac's cachet

Longer, lighterThe redesigned CTS is nearly 250 pounds lighter than its predecessor but has a much higher price. 2014 Cadillac CTS2013 Cadillac CTSWheelbase114.6 in.113.4 in.Length195.5 in.191.3 in.Width72.2 in.72.5 in.Height57.2 in.58 in.Curb weight3,616 lbs.3,860 lbs.Base engine2.0-liter turbocharged inline 43.0-liter V-6Horsepower272 hp @ 5,500 rpm270 hp @ 7,000 rpmTorque, lbs.-ft.295 @ 1,700 rpm223 @ 5,700 rpmEPA mpg20 city/30 hwy.18 city/27 hwy.Base price*$46,025$39,990*Includes shipping SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Despite the buzz and the accolades heaped on Cadillac's ATS compact sedan, Caddy executives are quick to say that the elder-brother CTS is where the brand's true identity lies.