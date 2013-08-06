AvtoVAZ design chief Mattin outlines his plans for Lada

Meet the design bossName: Steve MattinTitle: AvtoVAZ Design DirectorAge: 48Main challenge: Giving Lada the same design impetus that Peter Schreyer achieved at Kia. AvtoVAZ, maker of Lada, Russia’s top-selling brand, hired former Volvo styling chief Steve Mattin in 2011 to transform the marque’s dull designs. AvtoVAZ plans to revitalize its product lineup starting in 2016 with new models developed with Renault-Nissan, which is taking a controlling stake in the automaker. Mattin says these cars will look simple and robust but must also excite potential buyers. He spoke with Automotive News Europe Correspondent Anatoly Medetsky in Moscow.