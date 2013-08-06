Lada

AvtoVAZ design chief Mattin outlines his plans for Lada

Mattin: ''We have the chance to completely change Lada's image through a more progressive and unique design..'' (pbfoto.ru)
AM
By:
Anatoly Medetsky
August 06, 2013 05:00 AM

Featured Stories

Stellantis offers buyouts, retirement incentives to workers in Detroit, Toledo, Illinois
Stellantis offers buyouts, retirement incentives to workers in Detroit, Toledo, Illinois
Why some automakers see tariffs as their biggest threat yet
Why some automakers see tariffs as their biggest threat yet
Ford Super Duty engines from Canada, Mexico in tariff crosshairs
Ford Super Duty engines from Canada, Mexico in tariff crosshairs
Why you should apply to be a Best Dealership To Work For
Why you should apply to be a Best Dealership To Work For