Cadillac prices 2014 CTS $6,035 higher than outgoing model

The redesigned 2014 Cadillac CTS sedan's sticker price is $6,035 higher than the outgoing CTS.Cadillac said today that the 2014 CTS will start at $46,025, including a $925 destination charge. Last year's CTS had a starting sticker price of $39,990, including an $895 destination charge.The 2014 base CTS will be available with rear- or all-wheel drive in three trim levels: Luxury, Performance and Premium, with several other options.The upscale Vsport CTS will start at $59,995, including the $925 destination charge. The Vsport will be available only with rwd.Compared with its targeted competitors, the new CTS is $6,800 less than the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E350 sedan, which starts at $52,825, including a $925 shipping charge; $4,400 less than the 2014 BMW 5-series sedan, which starts at $50,425, including $925 for shipping; but $2,030 more than the 2014 Audi A6 sedan, which starts at $43,995, including $895 for shipping.The CTS will be in dealer showrooms this fall.